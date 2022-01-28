The world's largest reverse osmosis (RO) seawater desalination plant in the UAE will begin early operations in the first quarter of 2022, a report by state news agency WAM said.



The [909,200 cubic metres per day] Taweelah RO desalination plant at the Al Taweelah Power and Water Desalination Complex in Abu Dhabi will commence full commercial operations by the end of 2022, the WAM report said, quoting the CEO of the project's developer, Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC).



Othman Al Ali said in a statement to WAM that the Taweelah plant would be 44 percent bigger than the world's current largest RO desalination plant.



The world's largest RO desalination plant title is currently held by the 600,000 m3/day Rabigh 3 Independent Water Project in Saudi Arabia.

EWEC is also developing two more low carbon water desalination projects using RO technology - the 150 million imperial gallons per day Mirfa 2 (M2) Independent Water Project, located next to the existing Mirfa Plant, and the 70 million imperial gallons per day Shuweihat S4 Independent Water Project, within the Shuweihat power and water complex.

"The electricity and water sector has a significant role to play in decarbonisation, in three principal ways: increasing the efficiency of thermal power generation plants; investing in renewable technologies by adding substantial zero carbon-emitting solar and nuclear power capacity, and utilising low carbon RO water desalination plants," Al Ali said.



