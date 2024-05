Nope, it's not yet closing tomorrow. Dubai's Global Village on Saturday announced that it is extending Season 28 by three more days.

"Due to overwhelming demand, the season will now conclude on Wednesday, May 8, 2024," it said.

The park will continue welcoming visitors from 4pm until 2am during these bonus days.

