Expo City Dubai announced the public opening of the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum next Saturday, 18th May, coinciding with International Museum Day.

Marking the occasion, Expo City invited all visitors from 18-19 May to enjoy complimentary, combined entry to the new museum and the city’s three Stories of Nations exhibitions, and is offering a 50 percent discount on all other attractions – Alif, Terra, the Women’s and Vision Pavilions, and Garden in the Sky.

Paying tribute to an inspirational event that showcased the best of collaboration and innovation from around the world, the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum is a journey through the entire World Expo project and offers a glimpse into the visitor experience through engaging mixed media exhibits and interactive content for young visitors.

Following a brief first look at the UAE’s first foray into World Expos in the 1970s, the museum highlights everything from Expo 2020’s inception and bid, masterplan design and site construction, the challenges of the pandemic and postponement, through to the historic opening ceremony and six-month event. Celebrating Expo 2020’s scale, spectacle and significance, it also honours the World Expo’s impacts and ongoing legacy.

Guided tours take place every 30 minutes and the museum, located in the Opportunity District, also features a shop with Expo 2020 memorabilia – including the chance to collect more country stamps in Expo ‘passports’ – the Expo 2020 library and rentable meetings spaces.

From 20th May onwards, the museum will be included in Expo City’s one-day Attractions Pass, costing AED 120. Alternatively, a combined ticket to the Expo 2020 Museum and the three Stories of Nations exhibits is available, priced at AED 50 for ages 12 and above, AED 40 for children between ages 4 and 11, and free for ages 3 and under.