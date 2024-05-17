Riyadh: The first Red Sea Fashion Week (RSFW) began Thursday from Ummahat Islands, promising three days of style and glamour at the St. Regis Red Sea Resort.



The RSFW, organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission, is a cultural and economic milestone for the fashion industry in the Kingdom, representing a prominent initiative that integrates Saudi fashion into the global market.



The event aims to establish Saudi fashion's presence in relevant international forums and position the Kingdom's fashion as a major contributor across various sectors of the fashion industry globally. It recognizes the significant impact of fashion as a contributor to national economies.



Fashion Commission chief executive Burak Cakmak expressed the goal of the RSFW to create a platform that fosters cultural exchange and celebrates creativity. He added that the cultural event highlights the commission's steadfast commitment to driving the fashion industry forward in the Kingdom.



He further emphasized the commission's dedication to creating an appealing environment where talented individuals, both male and female, from the nation can connect with experienced international figures and reputable entities in the industry.



With a meticulously planned schedule, the RSFW features an impressive lineup of Saudi and global brands that can adorn the nation’s platforms, showrooms, and forums at the local, regional and global levels, Cakmak said.



The Fashion Commission's strategies and plans revolve around nurturing local talents and integrating them into the global fashion scene, Cakmak said, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to enrich the cultural fabric of the Kingdom.



Cakmak stressed the commission's eagerness to keep up with these objectives that also expand local economic horizons, with culture playing a vital role in the national product and contributing to the overall development of the country's economy.