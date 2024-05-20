The global fashion industry is set to converge in Dubai again this autumn for the Spring/Summer 25 edition of Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) from September 1 to 5, 2024.

A diverse array of local, regional and international designers meticulously curated by DFW committee members will present a fresh, discerning and inspiring perspective on seasonal trends and fashions at the global creative ecosystem part of TECOM Group PJSC.

Much like DFW’s Autumn/Winter ’24 edition in February, the SS 2025 showcase will lead the international fashion calendar. By positioning it ahead of the fashion weeks of New York, London, Milan and Paris, DFW provides an opportunity for participating designers to set the season’s trends and capture the attention of buyers and leading fashion stakeholders and influencers worldwide.

SS 2025 edition

The SS 2025 edition will present more dynamic citywide runway shows and presentations, insightful industry discussions on the future and priorities of the global fashion industry, dinners, events and networking opportunities. DFW will further amplify Dubai’s growing contributions to the global fashion and creative landscape, from sustainable collections prioritising ethical practices to designs celebrating cultural heritage and diversity.

DFW was co-founded by d3 and the Arab Fashion Council, evolving from the successful and long-running Arab Fashion Week. The upcoming edition in September will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Arab Fashion Council.

The event will continue to build on the unique offerings, strengths and momentum of previous DFW editions, which have included headlining moments: Carolina Herrera as guest of honour last October with a special presentation by the brand’s Creative Director Wes Gordon; international supermodel Naomi Campbell closing the October edition walking for Rizman Ruzaini; Moroccan designer Maison Sara Chaibi making her DFW debut in February and presenting her Spring/Summer ’24 collection straight from Paris Haute Couture Week; Keepa Studio collaborating with Sotheby’s Dubai; esteemed haute couture designer Zeena Zaki teaming up with Tryano; Bil Arabi by Nadine Kanso’s collaboration with Bloomingdales; Etro’s exclusive event at Dubai Opera; and ‘THAT NIGHT OUT’ serving as the premier closing event. There have been continual advancements to the venue, an expansion of shows and events across the city, an increase in high-profile partner collaborations and a growing roster of designers joining the DFW Members Board.

Exclusive lineup

The Spring/Summer 2025 edition of Dubai Fashion Week will raise the bar with a curated and exclusive lineup of designers selected by a prestigious committee of industry experts. Comprising fashion veterans and tastemakers, the selection committee carefully evaluates each brand based on creativity, craftsmanship, innovation, and relevance to the fashion landscape.

The meticulous selection process ensures that only the most exceptional and innovative talents will have the opportunity to grace the esteemed DFW runway, setting a new standard for fashion excellence.

