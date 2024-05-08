RIYADH — The Saudi Fashion Commission has announced the launch of “The Lab”, the first studio of its kind in Saudi Arabia for product development, equipped with the latest technologies to revolutionize the fashion manufacturing sector in the Kingdom.



Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, said: “The Lab showcases the great progress in the fashion industry in Saudi Arabia. As a leading facility of its kind in the region, in the heart of Riyadh, the studio facilitates the manufacturing process, enabling our designers and local brands to realize their creative visions with ease, by promoting innovation and providing essential support throughout the fashion cycle.”



Misk CEO David Henry said, “The opening of The Lab studio for developing fashion products in Misk City is a milestone that will result in an advancement in Saudi Arabia. It will also enable local designers and business owners to showcase their creativity at the local and international levels, especially since Misk City contributes to strengthening the national brands of fashion retailers; To support and develop local small and medium companies,”



He added: “We feel proud to be part of this distinguished project, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of this step in the field of fashion.”



The studio enables local designers to proudly realize their creative works under “Made in Riyadh” label.



Visitors will be able to experience the advanced technologies and collaborative environment provided by The Lab, to achieve a sustainable fashion industry in Saudi Arabia.



It is worth noting that this partnership enhances cooperation between the two sides to develop education.



It is also considered a starting point for hosting special events and festivals in the field of fashion and style in the city of Misk.



VIPs from the fashion industry, media and government sector representatives are expected to attend, highlighting the widespread support for this transformative project.



The event will showcase the local fashion talent and potential within this innovative facility.

