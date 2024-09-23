Dubai Safari Park is reopening its gates to the public for its highly anticipated sixth season on October 1 inviting them to discover an immersive journey into the animal world, offering unique safari experiences and encounters with species from across the globe.

Having undergone extensive enhancements during the off-season summer months, the new season opening promises a remarkable new wildlife experience in the heart of Dubai.

The guests will be able to enjoy edutainment offerings, enriching animal encounters, two safari experiences, and educational presentations, said a senior Dubai Municipality official.

"We pride ourselves on reimagining the way people experience wildlife in Dubai enabling guests of all ages to connect with animals in a way that’s fun, educational, and respectful," remarked Ahmad Al Zarouni, the Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality.

"Dubai Safari Park not only provides unforgettable experiences for our guests but stands as an example of responsible tourism and wildlife conservation. Our new season opening will mark an exciting chapter in Dubai’s ongoing efforts to promote tourism by giving Dubai visitors the chance to experience wildlife in a way that is completely new for the region," he noted.

"They can explore on foot or by using the shuttle train, which connects the six distinct themed zones where visitors can enjoy intimate encounters with a diverse range of wildlife species. Each zone contains educational and immersive activities that emphasize the importance of animal welfare and highlight the park’s conservation efforts to protect wildlife," explained Al Zarouni.

"The popular Live presentations given by expert zoologists are also back to vividly showcase the many wonders of the animal world. This season, Dubai Safari Park is committed to providing a premier edutainment experience for guests from Dubai and beyond," he added.

Dubai Safari Park is home to over 3,000 animals representing 78 mammal species, 50 types of reptiles, and 111 kinds of birds, and continues to build on its reputation as a premier wildlife destination in the UAE.-TradeArabia News Service

