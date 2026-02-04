Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), a lifestyle hospitality company, has strategically invested in Solutions Group, one of the UAE’s most celebrated hospitality operators.

Through this transaction, Solutions Group brings 15 established venues across award-winning nightlife, dining, and entertainment concepts, including flagship brands such as Asia Asia, Lock, Stock & Barrel, Ula, The 305, Wavehouse, Papas, Central, and En Fuego.

Solutions Group’s senior management, including its Managing Partners, will remain in place, ensuring operational continuity while leveraging SHG’s international scale to accelerate growth and expansion.

The partnership enhances market reach, operational synergies, and the ability to capture new customer segments, solidifying leadership in the global lifestyle hospitality sector.

Antonio Gonzalez, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, SHG, said: "Bringing Solutions Group into the SHG family reflects our commitment to investing in operators with proven creativity and international potential. Their portfolio attracts millions of guests each year and has a strong foundation for future expansion. This acquisition reflects our long-term growth strategy of building a global portfolio through selective investments in exceptional operators."

Paul Evans, CEO and founder of Solutions Group, said, "This partnership marks a monumental moment in our journey. Sunset and Solutions have been friends for over 12 years, growing side by side in this extraordinary region, quietly applauding each other’s wins and pushing boundaries within our own lanes. After many years operating as neighbours in the same properties, we’ve built an outstanding shared respect and deep admiration for one another’s expertise.

Now, the opportunity to unite as one, bringing together the region’s leading operators under a single roof, creates what can only be described as a supernova moment; a collision of stars that will fuel exponential growth, unlocking new global chapters for our much-loved homegrown brands, and elevating the careers and aspirations of our exceptional teams. I could not be prouder, nor more excited, to be part of this next chapter; one that celebrates what’s been built, and boldly accelerates what’s to come.”

Chris Spiliopoulos, Chief Development Officer, SHG, commented: "With Solutions Group, we are broadening our reach into new segments of hospitality, adding award-winning concepts with strong customer appeal that complement and enhance our existing portfolio. Deals of this nature are not easy to come by, and I am proud of the work our team has put into making this partnership a reality. It represents another important step in our mission to expand our international footprint, unlock new growth opportunities, and create long-term value for our stakeholders."

