Tourvest Destination Management has announced a series of acquisitions across Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean aimed at broadening its geographic presence, deepening experiential travel offerings, and strengthening its long-term resilience.

The moves form part of Tourvest’s multi-year strategy to diversify its operations and grow in both established and emerging travel markets.

Expanding across regions

The acquisitions include bolt-on expansions in Africa, an incubator investment in the Caribbean, and planned transformative acquisitions in Europe. These initiatives align with Tourvest’s strategy to increase its market coverage, expand its customer base, and operate in complex destinations that require specialist expertise.

Key highlights:

• Tourvest has completed or is finalising acquisitions across Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean to strengthen its experiential travel services.

• Investment in Life Experiences in Majorca adds high-end incentives and luxury services to its European portfolio.

• An incubator investment in Antigua will extend Tourvest’s presence into Caribbean cruise tourism from 1 March 2026.

• Sense of Africa is expanding in Rwanda and will soon extend into Zambia.

• Investment in Rugby Travel Ireland supports the international sports travel segment and African leisure distribution in that market.

Focus on experiential travel

Tourvest’s approach reflects the view that global travel is increasingly separating into high-volume, standardised travel and a growing experiential segment. This segment relies on local expertise, operational capability, and knowledge of complex destinations.

Europe: Luxury and incentives

The acquisition of Life Experiences in Majorca strengthens Tourvest’s European presence in luxury and incentive travel. The investment provides additional capabilities in high-end offerings, supporting broader geographic growth across the region.

Caribbean: Cruise tourism

Tourvest’s incubator investment in Antigua focuses on cruise ship handling and shore excursions. Starting 1 March 2026, it will provide access to one of the Caribbean’s fastest-growing tourism segments and create opportunities to expand into additional ports. Complementary services in retail, activity-based operations, and hospitality development are also expected to follow.

Africa: Complex and quthentic destinations

Tourvest continues to expand its Sense of Africa brand in Rwanda and will soon establish a presence in Zambia. Investments in Angola highlight the company’s focus on complex, underdeveloped destinations where authentic experiences rely on local knowledge and operational expertise. These expansions reinforce Tourvest’s strategy of turning complexity into a competitive advantage in experiential travel.

Sports travel: Ireland expansion

An investment in Rugby Travel Ireland enhances Tourvest’s sports travel operations and provides a base to broaden African leisure travel offerings in markets influenced by major sporting events.

Martin Wiest, CEO of Tourvest Destination Management, said: “These acquisitions strengthen our ability to operate in an increasingly complex travel landscape.

"By expanding our geographic footprint and deepening our expertise, we are better positioned to deliver meaningful experiences across all destinations we serve. We continue to balance technology with local insight, ensuring experiences that cannot be commoditised or replicated online.”

All rights reserved. © 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).