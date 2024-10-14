RIYADH — The Saudi Fashion Commission has officially announced that Riyadh Fashion Week will take place from October 14 to 18, 2024, at three iconic venues: Tuwaiq Palace, Digital City, and JAX District.

Building on its reputation as a globally recognized fashion platform, the event will bring together some of the biggest names in fashion, offering an exciting mix of couture, evening wear, ready-to-wear, and streetwear.

The runway will debut with prominent names such as Adnan Akbar, Dar Alhanouf, Tima Abid, and Honayda.

During the five-day celebration of creativity and style, attendees will be treated to an array of runway shows, exclusive brand presentations, and a custom-designed showroom.

Buyers and fashion enthusiasts will have the chance to explore the diversity of Saudi fashion, from streetwear labels like 1886 to avant-garde couture collections by emerging brands such as JUBB.

Following the success of Riyadh Fashion Week’s debut in 2023 and the highly acclaimed Saudi 100 Brands showcase at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, Saudi Arabia is further solidifying its position as a global fashion powerhouse. This edition of the event will feature over 30 dynamic fashion houses, emphasizing cross-cultural collaboration and innovation.

Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, expressed his excitement about the event’s role in elevating Saudi fashion. “Riyadh Fashion Week stands at the forefront of positioning Saudi Arabia as a dynamic center for fashion and creativity. This event is a gateway for fostering homegrown talent, igniting new opportunities in fashion and retail, and driving both local and international engagement. By creating a platform for cultural exchange, we are celebrating the diversity and innovation of Saudi designers while elevating their impact on the global fashion stage.”

As the country continues to push its fashion industry to new heights, Riyadh Fashion Week promises to be an unmissable event, blending tradition with modernity while showcasing the Kingdom's dedication to making a mark in the international fashion scene.

