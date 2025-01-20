Dubai Fashion Week (DFW), the city's official fashion showcase, is expanding its global imprint and influence with designers representing new territories making their debut in the Autumn/Winter 2025-26 calendar.

The event returns to Dubai Design District (d3) from February 1 to 6, preceding Paris, Milan, New York and London Fashion Weeks, to lead the international fashion season. It will offer designers, buyers, fashion influencers and the public access to a dynamic calendar of runway shows, activations and citywide events.

Co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3), part of Tecom Group, and the Arab Fashion Council, DFW Autumn/Winter 2025-26 will present shows from more than 25 renowned and emerging designers from countries including France, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Russia, Turkey and UAE. Celebrated couture brand Paolo Sebastian also represents the first Australian fashion house to showcase at DFW.

“Steadfast demand for luxury fashion – defying global market trends – and diversity in craftsmanship and creativity continue to cement the Middle East as the new growth hub for design talent,” said Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of d3. “The Autumn/Winter 2025-26 programme is evidence of the powerful platform DFW offers designers and retailers to engage new markets and business opportunities, benefitting from an unmatched vision for excellence, support and diversity that speaks to the appetite of audiences worldwide. The event will deliver on its definitive innovation and unique diversity that position Dubai as the global hub for fashion and creativity.”

Mohammed Aqra, Chief Strategy Officer, Arab Fashion Council, added: “This edition of Dubai Fashion Week is a powerful reflection of the city’s ability to bring together a truly global community. From the diverse lineup of designers to the international buyers in attendance, Dubai continues to solidify its place as a hub of creativity and opportunity. Designers aren’t just drawn here for the exposure; they come for the vision, the collaboration, and the unmatched ecosystem that allows their brands to grow. With the launch of the Buyer’s Programme for Dubai Fashion Week 2025, in partnership with the Arab Fashion Council and d3, we are taking bold steps to connect emerging talent with global markets, further cementing Dubai’s role as a transformative force in the fashion world.”

With the selection committee broadening its reach, DFW continues to evolve this edition. Now presenting a fashion house from Australia alongside talents from the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa, the platform further diversifies its spectrum of designers and territories, reflecting Dubai's multicultural and global nature. The committee has meticulously curated a line-up that celebrates creativity across borders and continents, fostering a platform where diverse cultures converge to shape and inspire the future of fashion, said a statement.

Global programme shaping the future of fashion

Highlights for the upcoming edition include DFW Members BLSSD, Dima Ayad, Lama Jouni, Michael Cinco, Weinsanto and Mrs Keepa. Istanbul-based luxury streetwear brand Les Benjamins joins as the debut Correspondent Member. Marking his DFW debut with a closing showcase on February 6 is Indian couture designer to the stars Manish Malhotra, whose iconic designs have elevated countless Bollywood films.

Choice and modest fashion leader RIVA will celebrate the diversity of modern designs. Meanwhile, Morocco-inspired designer Molato will champion eco-conscious fashion, underscoring DFW’s commitment to highlighting sustainable and innovative fashion labels. Saijamin and Viva Vox will showcase their signature bold styles alongside Angelo Estera’s intricate collections and Antoine Kareh’s architectural creations. Audiences can expect Manel’s distinctive cultural richness, complemented by Paolo Sebastian’s romantic couture, the organisers said.

NIF Global London School of Trends will leverage its platform to highlight fresh, emerging talent, continuing DFW’s legacy of elevating up-and-coming talent before global stakeholders. Velvety Couture’s refined elegance and Zeena Zaki’s artistic flair further elevate the collection, ensuring a diverse and globally inspired fashion experience. Also joining DFW for the first time is New York-based British-Iraqi designer designer Tara Babylon, best known for her avant-garde evening wear.

Beyond the runway programme, DFW will include an invite-only event with THAT Concept and Etoile Boutique. Instagram will kick off fashion week with the Instagram DFW Party and carry forward the momentum of the impactful Round Table initiative from previous editions.

An expanding community of global buyers

The DFW International Buyer’s Programme marks continuous growth in the upcoming edition. Distinguished retailers from global hubs such as the USA, Italy, the UK and Germany join DFW’s dynamic retail community, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a hub for fashion excellence, innovation and opportunity.

Amplifying the city’s presence on global fashion buying circuits, the Buyer’s Programme offers designers a gateway to showcase their collections to buyers with access to vital fashion markets while creating exclusive sourcing opportunities. It provides a valuable channel for DFW participants to nurture valuable connections with fashion leaders worldwide and expand their global growth story through Dubai.

The Buyer’s Programme, alongside the runway shows, will take place at d3 from February 3 to 5. -

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).