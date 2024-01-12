Dubai Fashion Week (DFW), Dubai’s official fashion week co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and Arab Fashion Council, is set to take place from February 4-8, 2024, as it returns to its residence at d3’s global creative ecosystem by Tecom Group.

Announcing the dates through an eye-catching billboard in Times Square, New York, DFW will set the tone for the season as Dubai, for the first time, will lead the way in the global fashion calendar ahead of New York, London, Milan and Paris.

With its new scheduling, Dubai Fashion Week aims to strengthen its global visibility and attendance and attract more global buyers, key opinion leaders and industry experts.

It also aims to grow collaboration opportunities with designers, all with the aim of further cementing Dubai’s position as a global hub for fashion and creativity.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3), part of Tecom Group, said: “The world is really beginning to see the incredible talent, creativity, diversity and opportunity that Dubai offers the global fashion industry. In October, we set the bar for excellence high, and we are determined to follow up each edition with more outstanding, innovative and inspiring collections than the one before.

“We are moving our Autumn/Winter (AW) dates forward to be among the early birds in the global fashion calendar, ensuring our designers can attract and engage potential buyers and investors earlier in the fiscal year.

“Our commitment remains to nurture a prolific fashion ecosystem in Dubai and the wider region, providing designers from Dubai, the region, and beyond with a gateway to new markets, opportunities, and audiences.”

Mohammed Aqra, Chief Strategy Officer of the Arab Fashion Council, said: “The success of Dubai Fashion Week SS24 (Spring/Summer) exemplifies its global appeal, bringing together talents from across the fashion spectrum.

“With appearances by major names such as Carolina Herrera and Naomi Campbell the October edition garnered much interest and AW24-25 promises to be an unforgettable journey filled with inspiration, innovation, and style.

“By shifting the dates, we position ourselves strategically before New York Fashion Week, creating an optimal window for global visibility and buyers’ attendance, and we assure that we will re-meet the global buyers and industry experts again at the end of the season in Paris. We look forward to sharing more updates on the upcoming edition soon.”

The upcoming event will present Autumn/Winter 2024-25 collections and include a dynamic, citywide calendar of high-profile fashion shows with each designer bringing their unique vision to the runway.

Fashion enthusiasts and investors alike can look forward to exclusive events, a curated showroom, capsule launches, brand activations, networking opportunities, and insightful panel discussions.

DFW AW24-25 is poised to showcase the latest trends, foster collaboration, and provide a comprehensive view of the fashion landscape in the Arab region and beyond, nurturing a dynamic platform where the fashion industry’s present and future converge.

With innovative designs and visionary collections on display, and with a special focus on sustainability, DFW is firmly establishing Dubai as a dominant force in the fashion scene and underscoring the industry's vibrant and unique creativity and diversity, a statement said.

