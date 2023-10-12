The highly anticipated Riyadh Fashion Week (RFW) to be launched on October 20 at a soon-to-be announced location in King Abdullah Financial District, will honour Saudi Arabia’s cultural and creative expression by focussing exclusively on showcasing Saudi talent.

Hosted by the Saudi Fashion Commission, the four-day show will set a new precedent in fashion while celebrating local creatives and sustainable craftsmanship. It will be inspired by its past and the future, redefining Saudi fashion. It promises a vibrant array of the kingdom’s elegant fashion scene, witnessing firsthand the creations of diverse talent.

The carefully curated event will kick off with a show by a yet-to-be-revealed designer and gala dinner that will be attended by 250 VIP guests from around the world. Day two will showcase the intricate and one-of-a-kind couture and bridal collections. Day three and day four will demonstrate how Saudi fashion blends culture, tradition and artistic expression through womenswear and menswear shows, said a statement.

The show comes at a time when Saudi designers are making waves around the world for producing high-end bespoke pieces. Guests will have a chance to see familiar Saudi fashion talents, while also witnessing emerging and established brands grace the runway – including Adnan Akbar, Tima Abid, Youssef Akbar and Atelier Hekayat.

Riyadh Fashion Week will illustrate the extent of Saudi’s transformation, bringing to life how the local retail market comprises every fashion category but delivers modern designs from street style to luxury to ready-to-wear.

The show will also feature a dedicated showroom where buyers and media will have the chance to view the collections, including accessories and jewellery.

Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, said: “Riyadh Fashion Week is the next step in our efforts to build the full value chain in the country, supporting growth of the local fashion sector led by emerging Saudi talents.

Over only the past few short years, Saudi has invested heavily in local fashion talent and created a thriving fashion sector that is now receiving international attention. The country’s first-ever official fashion week is a milestone in a remarkable journey of transformation.”

The event will be accessible to all via livestream to reach international audiences.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).