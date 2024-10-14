Marriott International’s The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, nestled in the heart of Muscat, on the shores of the Al Mouj Muscat’s waterfront, is now open.

Drawing inspiration from a yacht-like architecture and oceanic waves, the resort boasts 250 opulent guestrooms and suites, including one- to three-bedroom duplexes, each with expansive views of the ocean, golf course, or cityscape.

The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort was inaugurated by Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, Oman’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, at a grand ceremony hosted by Alfardan Group and the resort.

The opening saw more than 200 guests, including Bollywood star, Saif Ali Khan, local and regional dignitaries as well as members of Alfardan and Marriott International, attending.

An art collection featuring works by celebrated Omani artists such as Anwar Sonya, Alia Al Farsi, Hassan Meer, and Sami Al Syabi, alongside regional and international talents like Arne Quinze, Barnaby Barford, Lorenzo Quinn, Fatma Al Shebani, Will Martyr and Zhang Hong Yi, added a cultural richness to the ambiance.

"This project highlights the deep bilateral ties between Qatar and Oman, strengthening our shared vision for achieving economic diversification and developing various industries especially the hospitality sector,” said Omar Hussain Alfardan, President and CEO of Alfardan Group.

“We are honoured to unveil The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, a true symbol of luxury and elegance in Muscat.

“Our longstanding partnership with the St. Regis reflects our commitment to excellence, and we are proud to contribute to Oman’s tourism sector and economic growth, positioning the sultanate of Oman as a premier destination on the global stage.”

David Marriott, Chairman of the Board of Marriott International, said: “Together with the Alfardan Group, we are thrilled to celebrate the opening of The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort.

“Oman is a thriving leisure destination attracting global travelers to experience the country’s natural beauty and rich culture, and the resort perfectly blends Oman’s storied heritage with the brand’s timeless glamour.

“The debut of the St. Regis brand in Oman marks a significant milestone as we continue to support the country’s growing tourism sector.”

Mohamed Sleiman, CEO of Alfardan Properties and Hospitality, said: “The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort is a testament to our commitment to elevating luxury hospitality in Oman, offering an array of world class culinary experiences in one destination.

“At the heart of this project is our investment in Omani youth where local talents are not only empowered but equipped with the skills and opportunities to thrive in key roles, contributing to the ongoing development of Oman’s hospitality sector.”

Industry leaders attended the inauguration ceremony that welcomed guests with the legendary hospitality of the St. Regis Butlers and Omani drummers at the main lobby, where they were serenaded with the musical stylings of 14-year-old Omani pianist, Hamed Suleiman.

The gastronomical feast featured exquisite dishes crafted by the resort’s internationally-renowned dining venues.

The property also includes the first St. Regis branded residences, offering one-to-four-bedroom apartments and townhouses. These residences, designed to appeal to local and global luxury connoisseurs, embody the “Live Exquisite” lifestyle, blending Omani tradition with modern elegance.

The resort’s culinary experiences include award-winning and illustrious restaurants including Hakkasan, Em Sherif, Roberto’s, Coya, Novikov Café, Zorba and Karibu.

The wellness offering features the first Guerlain Spa in Oman.

Events and gatherings can be held at two ballrooms that can accommodate 1,000 guests, alongside picturesque settings for intimate celebrations, make it a beloved destination for weddings, meetings, and social events.

The new resort serves as a gateway to the country’s most captivating cultural landmarks, such as the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, the rugged beauty of the Al Hajar Mountains, the natural wonders of Wadi Shab, and the pristine waters of the Daymaniyat Islands.

