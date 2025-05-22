Oman’s hospitality sector continues its upward momentum, as the total number of guests in 3 and 5-star hotels across the country reached 610,176 by the end of March 2025 — a 2.3 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) through its official social media channels.

The statistics also revealed a hotel occupancy rate of 59.5 per cent, while total revenues for the sector stood at RO 79.43 million, reflecting a notable 10.6 per cent growth compared to March of last year.

These figures point to a steady recovery in Oman’s tourism industry, fuelled by the government’s continuous efforts to promote tourism, diversify the national economy and attract investments in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

The modest yet steady increase in guest numbers and the more robust rise in revenues indicate a positive trend for the tourism sector, which is regaining momentum following the global disruptions caused by the pandemic and regional economic challenges.

The higher revenues, in particular, suggest an increase in guest spending and possibly longer stays — both of which are crucial indicators of a healthier tourism economy.

Oman has steadily positioned itself as a sought-after travel destination thanks to its diverse tourism offerings — from pristine beaches and rugged mountains to rich cultural heritage sites and eco-tourism experiences.

Flexible visa policies, enhanced infrastructure and active global promotion campaigns by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism have played a central role in boosting Oman’s visibility on the international tourism map.

Domestic tourism continues to form the backbone of the industry’s resilience, especially during weekends and national holidays. Popular destinations such as the mountains of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar, beaches in Dhofar; and the forts and heritage villages of the interior regions continue to attract large numbers of local tourists.

Efforts to improve road access, hospitality services and visitor facilities have made internal travel more convenient and enjoyable.

Under Oman Vision 2040, the tourism sector is designated as one of the key drivers of economic diversification. Government initiatives have focused on expanding investment in eco-tourism, heritage resorts and adventure tourism — particularly in governorates with untapped potential.

The ministry is also leveraging digital transformation, with new platforms and campaigns aimed at enhancing the visibility of Omani destinations and offering interactive experiences that appeal to modern travellers.

Despite positive indicators, several challenges remain. These include increasing hotel room capacity, training and retaining skilled workforce in the hospitality sector; and improving air connectivity with key international markets.

The region’s competitive tourism landscape further emphasises the need for innovative marketing approaches and the continuous enhancement of the overall visitor experience.

Looking ahead, the sector is expected to maintain its growth trajectory throughout 2025. With the onset of summer travel season and high-profile events such as the Khareef Dhofar Season and winter tourism initiatives in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar, further increases in occupancy rates and revenues are anticipated.

Moreover, the opening of new hotels, combined with targeted investments in rural and cultural tourism, will help diversify the market and distribute tourism activity across various regions.

The latest statistics published by the NCSI underscore the gradual but steady rebound of Oman’s tourism sector. The increase in guest numbers and revenues by March 2025 is a testament to the effective policies and long-term vision guiding the industry.

As Oman continues to balance growth with sustainability, the goal remains to position the country as a leading tourism destination — one that celebrates its authenticity while meeting the expectations of global travellers.

