Egypt - LMD (Landmark Developments), a leading real estate developer in Egypt, has announced a strategic partnership with Baky Hospitality Group to launch a signature fine dining concept at its flagship mixed-use development, One Ninety, in New Cairo.

Set to open by the end of 2026, the 250-seat venue will offer an immersive dining experience with both indoor and outdoor spaces, designed to complement the distinctive architecture and community ethos of One Ninety.

This collaboration brings Baky Hospitality’s acclaimed culinary artistry to the heart of the development. Known for redefining upscale dining in Egypt, Baky Hospitality’s award-winning portfolio includes celebrated concepts such as Sachi, Kazoku, Reif Kushiyaki, and Lexie’s—each renowned for their world-class service, meticulously curated menus, and distinctive ambience.

“Partnering with Baky Hospitality reflects our commitment to delivering world-class experiences across every dimension of One Ninety,” said Amr Sultan, CEO of LMD. “This collaboration adds a dynamic new layer to our lifestyle offering, underscoring our shared values of innovation, excellence, and quality.”

Ayman Baky, Founder of Baky Hospitality Group, said: “This partnership marks a major milestone for us. Joining forces with LMD allows us to bring our signature concepts to a wider audience, and we look forward to becoming a cornerstone of the vibrant One Ninety community.”

Designed as more than a restaurant, the new concept will serve as a lifestyle anchor within One Ninety—offering a contemporary yet timeless culinary journey that fuses creativity with sophistication.

The partnership between LMD and Baky Hospitality is poised to set a new benchmark for the integration of luxury dining within Egypt’s evolving real estate landscape, positioning One Ninety as a destination where culture, cuisine, and community converge.

