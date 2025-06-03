Africa’s hospitality industry is undergoing rapid expansion with more than 100,000 rooms currently under construction – that is a 13% increase from last year, according to W Hospitality’s 2025 Africa development report. This growth is fuelled by a rising middle class, a young population, and a desire to travel and prioritise experiences over consumer goods – placing hospitality at the centre of the continent’s development.

Hilton is proud to be leading this charge. Since opening our first hotel in Africa more than 60 years ago, we have steadily expanded our presence and introduced more of our award-winning brands to meet evolving guest needs. Today, with 63 trading hotels and plans to more than double our presence, our commitment to the continent is unwavering. And at the heart of this growth are our team members – the driving force behind our success and the very heartbeat of our hospitality.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the travel and tourism sector supported a total of 357 million jobs globally in 2024 – that is about 1 in every 10 jobs. At Hilton, we believe travel and tourism is a powerful engine of opportunity for all. With 13,000 team members across Africa, we remain steadfast in our commitment to spreading the light and warmth of hospitality to our guests and in the communities we serve.

Guided by Conrad Hilton’s belief that travel should be a force for good, we’re helping shape the future of hospitality by investing in people, creating opportunities, and strengthening the communities where we live, work, and travel.

One of the most exciting initiatives we’re supporting is the Future Leaders Challenge (FLC) – a programme that brings together students, educators, and industry professionals to foster innovation and collaboration in hospitality. Following successful multi-year editions in Morocco and South Africa, with over 330 future leaders completing the programme, the challenge has now launched in Kenya, expanding its reach into East Africa.

But our commitment goes beyond traditional hospitality roles. It extends into the broader social and economic fabric of the communities where we operate.

In Nigeria, we’re unlocking entrepreneurial potential. Long-standing partnerships with Ace Charity and the National Youth Service Corps have empowered over 50 women entrepreneurs to build successful enterprises and supported more than 400 young professionals – several of whom now hold leadership roles at Hilton. In addition, last year, the Wavecrest College of Hospitality was named a Hilton Global Foundation grantee, providing young girls technical and vocational training for careers in the hospitality industry.

Meanwhile, in the Seychelles, we are using education as a pathway to opportunity. Hilton’s very own Fitir Academy programme has trained over 60 students since 2022 – with nearly half now working across our seven resorts. Most recently, we launched a new engineering apprenticeship programme in partnership with the Seychelles Institute of Technology, further investing in future-ready talent.

In South Africa, long-standing academic partnerships are paving the way for employment. Since 2013, Hilton Durban has supported nearly 600 students with hands-on training and career opportunities in partnership with institutions including The International Hotel School, University of Zululand, HTA School of Culinary Arts, and Durban University of Technology. These efforts have strengthened industry-academic ties and helped place students in meaningful hospitality roles at Hilton and across the broader sector.

These initiatives reflect our Purpose in action – the belief that long-term success is rooted in uplifting and investing in the communities where we operate. It’s also why Hilton continues to be recognised as the world’s leading hospitality company to work for.

From upskilling youth to empowering women, the stories emerging from our teams are proof of what’s possible when we live our Purpose and invest in people.

This Africa Day, we reaffirm our commitment to being more than a hospitality operator. We are a catalyst for growth, a partner in progress, and a launchpad for Africa’s future hospitality leaders. Together, we are building something bigger than ourselves: a bright and promising future for Africa.

