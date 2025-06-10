Sur – South Sharqiyah continues to be one of Oman’s most visited regions, drawing thousands of visitors with its diverse natural landscapes and deep cultural heritage.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) reported 38,793 tourist arrivals in the governorate in 2024, with the upward trend persisting into 2025. In the first quarter of this year, the region received 5,655 tourists.

Known for its coastlines, wadis, mountain ranges and historical sites, South Sharqiyah has become massively popular among both domestic and international travellers. Its key attractions include the Ras al Jinz Turtle Reserve, Fatah al Khair Centre and Al Saleel Natural Park in the wilayat of Al Kamil Wal Wafi.

The governorate is also home to a number of forts and castles that reflect Oman’s rich architectural and maritime legacy.

These sites, alongside traditional shipbuilding workshops and local heritage experiences, form the backbone of its tourism offering.

Abdullah bin Rashid al Hajri, Director of the Heritage and Tourism Department in South Sharqiyah, attributed the governorate’s rising profile to its year-round appeal and geographical diversity.

“Several wilayats enjoy mild summer weather, which enhances the visitor experience,” he said. “The combination of sea, mountains and desert offers endless possibilities for adventure seekers.”

Hajri added that the region supports a range of activities, including camping, fishing, kitesurfing, and turtle watching – especially between June and August, when green turtles arrive to nest along the shores.

He also urged travellers to explore key heritage sites such as Bilad Sur Fort, Al Snaisilah Fort, Ras al Hadd Fort, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan Fort and Al Ayjah Fort, as well as natural landmarks such as Wadi Shab, Wadi Tiwi, Masirah Island, Mibam Village, and the Unesco-listed Falaj al Jeela and Kubaykib Tombs.

South Sharqiyah’s growing reputation is part of Oman’s broader strategy to diversify its economy by boosting tourism. The focus is on leveraging local resources to attract sustainable visitor flows while generating employment and supporting the national GDP.

New projects to support tourism

In a move to improve tourism infrastructure and promote domestic travel, South Sharqiyah governorate has announced several new development projects across the region.

The Governor’s Office has floated tenders for the construction of a waterfront promenade in the Al Barr area of Sur and a public park in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali. These initiatives aim to create integrated recreational spaces for families and tourists, while supporting environmental and tourism-related activities.

Additionally, consultancy services are being sought for the design and technical supervision of the Ras al Hadd waterfront development project. Ras al Hadd is internationally recognised as an eco-tourism destination and nesting site for sea turtles.

Interested companies have been asked to submit proposals by June 11, in accordance with the terms specified in the tender documents.

The initiatives form part of the governorate’s coordinated strategy, in collaboration with various government bodies, to enhance public services, promote sustainable tourism, and stimulate local economic growth through job creation.

