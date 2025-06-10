MUSCAT: The official price of Oman oil (for August delivery) reached $65.79 per barrel on Monday The price of Oman oil on Monday increased by $1.36 compared to last Friday's price of $64.43 per barrel.

The monthly average price of Omani crude oil for June delivery reached $67.87 per barrel, a decrease of $4.64 compared to the price for May delivery.

Meanwhile, international oil prices were little changed on Monday as investors awaited US-China trade talks in London in the hope that a deal could boost the global economic outlook and subsequently fuel demand.

Brent crude futures gained 4 cents to $66.51 a barrel by 0940 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 1 cent to $64.57. Brent rose 4% last week and WTI 6.2% as the prospect of a US-China trade deal boosted risk appetite for some investors.

US President Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke on the telephone on Thursday before US and Chinese officials meet in London on Monday in an effort to calm trade tensions between the two nations.

A trade deal between the US and China could support the global economic outlook and in turn boost demand for commodities including oil.

Monday's talks could dampen the impact on prices of a slew of Chinese data releases, said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

Chinese export growth slowed to a three-month low in May as US tariffs curbed shipments while factory gate deflation deepened to its worst in two years, heaping pressure on the world's second-largest economy at home and abroad.

"Bad timing for crude oil, which was testing the top of the range and knocking on the door of a technical break above $65," Sycamore said, referring to WTI prices.

The data also showed that China's crude oil imports declined in May to the lowest daily rate in four months as state-owned and independent refiners began planned maintenance.

The prospect of a potential China-US trade deal outweighed concern over the price impact from increased output by the Opec+ group of oil producers next month. — Agencies

