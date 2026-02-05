The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Bayo Ojulari, has stated that the company is currently in talks with partners with a proven track record of refining and petrochemical operations in order to build sustainable, self-financing, and profitable solutions for its refineries.

Ojulari disclosed this while fielding questions during a fireside chat themed “Securing Nigeria’s Energy Future at NIES 2026” at the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2026 on Wednesday in Abuja.

The GCEO observed that historically, the focus on refineries has largely been on financing and EPC delivery, noting that the approach has now moved towards getting the operating model right for sustainability.

“Getting refineries up and running requires three critical elements: financing, a competent EPC contractor, and world-class operational capacity. That is exactly our focus at the moment,” he noted.

He added that NNPC Ltd is now better positioned for commerciality and sustained profitability, driven by ongoing transformation agenda aimed at securing Nigeria’s energy future.

On the recent gains made in the reduction of crude oil theft and improved pipeline availability, the NNPC Ltd GCEO attributed the success to strengthened collaboration with upstream operators, noting that renewed engagement and trust have significantly proven to be a major boost for investor confidence, commercial outcomes, and productivity.

“When the current leadership of NNPC Ltd was appointed, we initiated a fundamentally different engagement model with our partners which focused on improving systems and processes for win-win outcomes in production acceleration and contracting,” Ojulari said.

“There was also the decisive intervention by the Federal Government to mitigate security challenges in the Niger Delta through a structured surveillance framework, including the deployment of AI-enabled solutions and security personnel.

“This has helped stabilise operations, ensure production consistency, and deepen collaboration with host communities through targeted Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives that address fundamental social issues,” the GCEO noted.

On the recently launched NNPC Ltd Gas Master Plan 2026, Ojulari explained that the company is firmly focused on delivering in-country value through gas utilisation initiatives, describing the plan as a customer-driven strategy designed to stimulate market growth and shared prosperity.

According to him, the plan is closely aligned with the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas Initiative, which positions gas as a pillar of economic growth, industrialisation, and energy transition.

On leadership and governance, Ojulari commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the unprecedented inclusion of industry experts on the NNPC Ltd Board and Senior Management Team, describing it as a strategic move that strengthens commercial discipline and global competitiveness.

He added that the blend of internal expertise, international experience, and a highly skilled workforce positions NNPC Ltd as a commercially viable and performance-driven national energy company that will be the pride of all its stakeholders.

