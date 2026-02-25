Despite efforts to reform energy sectors and stabilize prices, some African nations continue to face high petrol costs due to global oil price fluctuations, weak currencies, and subsidy reductions.

In February 2026, Malawi recorded the highest petrol price on the continent, followed by Senegal and Zimbabwe.

Below are the top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices in February 2026, according to GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

Malawi – $2.868

Malawi’s petrol price of $2.868 translates to roughly ₦3,960 per litre. The country relies heavily on imports, making fuel costs highly sensitive to global oil prices and exchange rate shifts.

Senegal – $1.662

Senegal sells petrol at $1.662, about ₦2,290 per litre. Import dependence and recent subsidy adjustments have pushed retail fuel costs upward.

Zimbabwe – $1.560

In Zimbabwe, petrol costs around $1.560, or ₦2,150 per litre, with pricing affected by limited domestic refining capacity and currency volatility.

Cameroon – $1.517

Cameroon offers petrol at $1.517, roughly ₦2,090 per litre, influenced by import reliance and adjustments to government fuel support programs.

Zambia – $1.510

Zambia’s petrol price of $1.510 equals about ₦2,080 per litre, with international oil prices and weak local currency contributing to high pump costs.

Sierra Leone – $1.448

Sierra Leone sells petrol at $1.448, or ₦2,000 per litre, reflecting import dependency and limited subsidy coverage.

Uganda – $1.403

In Uganda, petrol costs around $1.403, approximately ₦1,935 per litre, with global oil prices and foreign exchange constraints affecting domestic prices.

Kenya – $1.376

Kenya’s petrol price of $1.376 works out to about ₦1,900 per litre, influenced by subsidy reductions and adjustments in import pricing.

Cape Verde – $1.305

Cape Verde sells petrol at $1.305, roughly ₦1,800 per litre, with fuel largely imported, making prices sensitive to international market trends.

Ghana – $1.216

Ghana offers petrol at $1.216, or about ₦1,675 per litre, as subsidy reforms and fluctuating oil prices continue to affect retail fuel costs.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

