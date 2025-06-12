Muscat – Oman’s three- to five-star hotel sector posted a strong growth in revenues, guest numbers and occupancy rates in the first four months of 2025, reflecting a continued rebound in the country’s tourism and hospitality industry.

According to the latest figures released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), total revenues of three- to five-star hotels rose 17.3% year-on-year to RO109.213mn by the end of April this year, compared to RO93.094mn during the same period in 2024.

The increase in revenue was supported by a notable rise in the number of guests, which climbed 8.6% to reach 831,751 by the end of April this year, up from 766,153 guests recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Occupancy rates also saw a significant jump, rising to 61.1% in April 2025 from 53.4% in April 2024 – an increase of 14.4%. NCSI statistics showed strong growth in visitor numbers from several key markets. The number of guests from Oceania registered the highest year-on-year increase of 57.8%, reaching 18,124 visitors. Guests from Africa followed closely with a 57.6% rise to 5,993.

European tourists continued to represent a major share, rising 19.9% to 314,535 guests. Arrivals from the Americas grew by 19.1% to 28,843, while GCC nationals increased by 12.6% to 53,642. Asian guest numbers rose 5.4% to 114,426.

In contrast, domestic tourism showed a slight decline. The number of Omani guests dropped marginally by 0.7% to 238,895. Guests from other Arab countries also declined by 2.3% to 32,072.

The robust growth in international guest numbers and hotel revenues highlights the continued recovery of Oman’s hospitality sector and the growing appeal of the sultanate as a regional and global travel destination.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).