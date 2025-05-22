Muscat- The hospitality group The Lux Collective, in partnership with Adanté Realty, has announced the official launch of SOCIO By The Lux Collective, the first-ever hotel and branded residences in Sultan Haitham City.

The landmark agreement between Adanté Realty and The Lux Collective brings 219 branded residences keys and 170 hotel keys to Plot 97 to 99 within Yenaier Residences, the flagship sustainable development of Sultan Haitham City.

Strategically located in Phase 1 of Oman’s first smart city, SOCIO By The Lux Collective introduces a vibrant lifestyle destination that combines luxury design, community-driven experiences, and long-term investment potential.

SOCIO By The Lux Collective is a bold expression of contemporary living of the future, where design meets purpose and form, community is cultivated, and global citizens come together.

Dr Aadil Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of Adanté Realty, stated: “With the official signing now complete, we are thrilled to formally launch SOCIO By The Lux Collective, a bold new chapter for residential living in Oman. This partnership reflects our shared vision to create elevated living experiences grounded in purpose, sustainability, and global design.

Olivier Chavy, Chief Executive Officer of The Lux Collective, added: “We are truly honoured to embark on this like-minded partnership with Adanté Realty – one that is built on creativity and a shared belief in future living. As part of our Group’s strategic global expansion and strong commitment to the Middle East region, we are proud to announce the signing of our new urban lifestyle brand SOCIO in Oman – SOCIO By The Lux

Collective."

SOCIO By The Lux Collective is located on Plots 97, 98, and 99 within Sultan Haitham City, Oman’s first smart and sustainable city. The project will feature a total of 389 units, including 170 hotel keys, 123 branded serviced apartments, and 96 branded non-serviced apartments. These

