Riyadh: The inaugural edition of the Red Sea Fashion Week, an initiative by the Saudi Fashion Commission, is scheduled to occur from May 16 to 18, 2024, at the brand-new St. Regis Red Sea Resort development in Saudi Arabia.

The three-day event will commence with an opening show, followed by two days of runway shows and activations, featuring luxury fashion, jewellery, Ready-to-Wear, and Resort Wear collections from both Saudi and international designers.

A pivotal moment for Saudi Arabia's fashion industry and its integration into the global market, Red Sea Fashion Week is strategically aligned with the objectives of Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and develop cultural sectors. By showcasing local talent and facilitating connections with international buyers and media, the event underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to becoming a hub for luxury fashion and cultural exchange.

Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fashion Commission Burak Cakmak stated, "With Red Sea Fashion Week, we set out to forge a distinctive and dynamic platform that not only highlights the vast creativity and skill within Saudi Arabia but also elevates our nation as a key player on the global fashion stage. This initiative is a vibrant testament to our dedication to cultivating local talent and integrating them into the international arena, resonating deeply with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals of enriching our cultural fabric and broadening our economic horizons."

The inaugural Red Sea Fashion Week represents a significant step in Saudi Arabia's journey to redefine the fashion landscape and celebrate its diverse cultural heritage. Fostering a dynamic fashion community with global appeal, the Saudi Fashion Commission aims to propel the creative economy and establish the Kingdom as an international fashion destination.