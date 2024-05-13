Dubai Crocodile Park, on Sunday, announced the commencement of the annual nesting season, a remarkable time when female Nile Crocodiles lay their eggs in specially designated nesting areas within the park.

Experts at the Dubai Crocodile Park collect the eggs shortly after laying. Each nest is meticulously examined to record parameters such as temperature, size, and shell quality. This process not only aids in conservation efforts but also provides invaluable insights into the health of the crocodile population.

Over the past few weeks, a curatorial team has been monitoring the females, inspecting nests, and carefully collecting eggs. Female Nile Crocodiles can lay up to 60 eggs at a time, which they incubate in sand burrows for approximately 90 days. These nesting areas are strategically chosen away from water and male territories to ensure safety. Interestingly, the temperature within the nest determines the gender of the hatchlings.

Once hatched, the mother crocodile tenderly carries her offspring in her mouth to the water, significantly increasing their chances of survival. Despite meticulous care, the journey from hatchling to adulthood is fraught with challenges, with only 1 per cent of wild hatchlings typically reaching maturity due to various predators.

“We are in the heart of the egg-laying season at Dubai Crocodile Park. Once a year, our females lay their eggs in the sand in special nesting areas set aside for this purpose. Being able to carry out their reproductive cycle naturally is essential for their well-being,” said Marc Gansuana, head curator at Dubai Crocodile Park.

Tickets to Dubai Crocodile Park cost Dh95 for adults and Dh75 for children.

