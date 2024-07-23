UAE – Dubai Chambers has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SGS Gulf Limited to support and facilitate the export of products and services from local companies to international markets.

This agreement allows companies in Dubai to ensure their products and services meet the testing, inspection, and compliance standards of 176 countries through SGS Gulf's services, according to a press release.

This will enhance their ability to expand globally and meet regulatory requirements in their target markets.

The MoU is part of the Global Partnership Programme, a new initiative launched by Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers under Dubai Chambers.

The programme aims to attract foreign investments and support the expansion of local companies into promising global markets by collaborating with world-class service providers across eight trade categories, in line with the Dubai Global initiative’s objectives.

The Global Partnership Programme offers services designed to expedite processes, simplify operations, reduce costs, and minimise risks for members. The recent MoU will support the programme through the chamber’s 31 international representative offices worldwide.

This growing network will play a crucial role in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the next decade and solidify Dubai’s position among the top three global cities.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “Our cooperation with SGS Gulf Limited will facilitate export procedures to global markets, enhance the local business community’s potential for sustainable growth, and advance the development of the national economy.”

Hakan Sebukcebe, Managing Director of SGS Middle East, commented: “Our consistent investment in various facilities and testing laboratories is designed to ensure all products exported from the UAE meet and exceed the highest regulatory standards applicable in their destination markets.”

Earlier in July, Dubai Chambers inked an MoU with VFS Global to boost trade and investment growth for companies across its global network.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

