Celebrate kids birthday at OliOli

If you are organising a birthday celebration for your kid, think about OliOli's wonderful birthday bundles intended to make cheerful festivities. Each bundle is custom-made to the birthday child's advantage and incorporates fun exercises, directed play, scavenger chases, workshops, party favours, and delectable nourishment. OliOli's experienced party organizers deal with each detail so guardians can unwind and appreciate the festival. Regardless of whether it's a little social affair or a bigger occasion, OliOli offers important minutes for families. Visitors rave about the extraordinary ideas and fun investigation accessible at OliOli.

The Grazer’s Coffee and Croissant Combo

Start your day off right with The Grazer's Coffee and Croissant Combo for just Dh40. This deal gets you a hot cup of top-quality coffee together with a crispy, butter-laden croissant, perfect whether you're on your way to the office or school. Indulge in this tasty pairing at The Grazer's downtown Dubai location, open daily at 8am.

100 Hands

Explore and acquire the luxury men's clothing brand, 100 Hands, which has recently opened at Springs Souk Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in partnership with KING'S as its exclusive distributor for the Gulf Cooperation Council region. Known for its handcrafted shirts, 100 Hands uses meticulous craftsmanship, with each shirt being handled by 50 pairs of hands during production. The brand's signature Black Line and Gold Line shirts have high stitch counts and exquisite details, taking 35 to 45 hours to make by hand. Founded in 2014 by Akshat and Varvara Jain, 100 Hands emphasises timeless elegance and masterful artistry, providing a unique and personalized luxury shirt experience. Using fabrics from renowned mills like Loro Piana and Thomas Mason, 100 Hands is globally celebrated as a premier shirtmaker, having been featured in luxury publications such as Robb Report and The New York Times.

A diet with Go Organic

Go Organic's newest Detox and Weight-loss Meal Resets aim to revitalize your body and assist you in achieving your summer wellness objectives. Created by founder Meenaxy Vashishtha, these holistic meal plans emphasise cleansing and nourishment, featuring gut-friendly, plant-based, and alkaline foods. Choose from programmes like Gut Cleanse, Liver Detox, Alkaline Reset, Protein Reset, and Skinny Cleanse, each customized to different durations and personal lifestyles. Embrace a healthy approach to nutrition and wellbeing with Go Organic's meal resets.

Charlie Chaplin’s 'The Kid' live in concert

Witness Charlie Chaplin's classic movie "The Kid" come to life on stage through a live orchestra performance by the skilled Armenian Symphony Orchestra at Dubai Opera on May 13. The conductor for the evening, Timothy Brock, will enhance this filmmaking masterpiece with captivating live musical accompaniment. Book your tickets now for a truly memorable show. Seats are priced from Dh275 to Dh750.

The Fridge Concert Series 43

The Fridge Concert Series, which is in its 43rd season, has reached its end. This event, hosted at The Fridge Warehouse, is well-known for bringing together the local artistic community and highlighting new talent and special team-ups. Throughout its history, the concert series has grown to help young people in the region and offer a stage for budding musicians from the Arab world and other places. Be sure not to miss the final show on May 14t with performances by local pop and indie group TalkinToys and the mesmerising South Asian sounds of Sreeja Chakra. Doors open at 7:30pm. Tickets range from Dh60 to Dh80.

Al Gaffal long distance race

The 33rd annual Al Gaffal Long Distance Race will be held from May 11 to 19 this year, featuring over 100 skilled sailors racing traditional 60-foot dhow boats from Sir Bu Na'air to Dubai. This event celebrates the UAE's rich maritime history and highlights the important role the sea has played in developing the country's society, culture and economy. Spectators can enjoy activities like the Mustafa Al Fardan exhibition at the Al Gaffal Village Tent near Burj Al Arab. With luxury cars among the prizes, this exciting event at the Dubai International Marine Club makes for a thrilling finish to the boating season.

Big Balloon

Planning your little one's birthday celebration this week? Big Balloon in Sharjah has introduced exciting new birthday bundles to make their special occasion memorable. Select from three packages customised to different budgets and preferences: Basic Package (Dh399): Contains party hall entry with embellishments and music for one hour.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).