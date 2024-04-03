Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) said that the volume of consumption of its district cooling services (refrigeration tonne hours) in Dubai rose 16 percent year-on-year (YoY) in 2023.

The volume of consumption has surged by 54 percent over the past five years due to high occupancy rates in existing real estate projects and significant increase in the new mixed-use projects in its portfolio, the company said in a statement published on the Dubai Financial Market.

Empower provided district cooling services to 1,527 buildings in the emirate last year. Nearly 66 percent of the total buildings were residential, 14 percent were commercial and office buildings, while the hotel and hospitality sector comprised 13 percent.

In addition, the health sector accounted for 2 percent, with the remaining 5 percent distributed among education, entertainment, shopping centres and other sectors.

In February, real estate services consultancy JLL said that approximately 34,000 units are expected to be delivered in Dubai this year.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

