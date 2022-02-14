Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Municipality has qualified 8 consortiums to participate in a car park construction and management project to be implemented in Al Olaya District, a major commercial and retail hub in Riyadh, under a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme.

The announcement was made on Sunday by the Saudi Municipal Investment Forum (FURAS) on its official twitter account.

In July 2020, Zawya Projects had reported that the car park PPP would be developed in partnership with the private sector under a profit-sharing Build - Operate - Transfer (BOT) model.

According to an infographic tweeted by FURAS, 103 companies had submitted expressions of interest for the PPP scheme with 23 companies and consortia submitting qualifications.

FURAS said eight consortiums, comprising of local and international companies, have been qualified for the project.

These comprise:

1. Al Blagha Group, Khatib & Alami, KTC International and Saudi Constructioneers

2. Al Fahar and Egis

3. Abdul Rahman Saad Al-Rashid & Sons, Ghazeer Information Technology, and Nexpa System

4. Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development, Qudra Communication and Information Technology and China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East

5. Masic Logistics and Bin Dayer Contracting

6. Mawagif (National Parking Company)

7. Seder Group, AAA Parking and ACES

8. SHUAA Capital Saudi Arabia, Rikaz Properties, Beijing Emirates International Construction and SATCO

The project, according to the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), seeks to develop 6,703 existing and new parking spaces in the Al Olaya retail and commercial hub.

