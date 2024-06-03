Mekky Developments recently revealed its newest project: Gardenia Plaza Mall, located in New Cairo. Covering an area of 3,000 square meters, the mall represents an investment of over EGP 800m.

Ahmed Mekky, Chairperson of Mekky Developments, expressed the company’s commitment to enhancing its real estate portfolio and expanding its market presence. The Gardenia Plaza Mall comprises an administrative and medical commercial complex, spanning a ground floor and two additional levels. Completion and customer delivery are expected by the end of 2026.

The project offers a diverse range of units within Gardenia Plaza Mall. Commercial units start from 35 square meters, while administrative and medical units begin at 30 square meters. To accommodate various customer needs, flexible payment plans are available, with down payments starting at 10% and repayment terms extending up to 72 months.

During the initial offering period, the project’s first phase will feature significant discounts for early contractors, as announced by the Chairperson of the Board.

Makky Developments has collaborated with design, management, and operation consulting firms, including Arkan Consultants, Arch 5 Studio, and InComercial. This partnership aims to create an integrated plan that adheres to sustainable development standards and incorporates smart building elements, enhancing the overall aesthetic and natural beauty of the area.

Mohamed Shehata, CEO of InCommercial Property Group, highlighted InComercial’s specialised professional consulting services. InComercial will manage organizational processes to optimise facility operations for tenants and project visitors. Additionally, they will strategically curate the product mix within the commercial area, ensuring seamless movement across all units and floors.

