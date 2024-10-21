Japanese Titan Capital’s owner Kanazawa Yukio is considering moving a substantial portion of his $8 billion investments to the Egyptian market, as per a statement.

This came during Yukio’s meeting with the Egyptian Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Housing Sherif El Sherbiny to discuss cooperation opportunities in the fields of real estate development and localization of advanced technologies in Egypt.

During the meeting, Yukio noted that his investment partners are interested in forming an investment alliance based in Egypt, paving the way for further investment in Arab and African markets.

