El Batal Developments has announced the launch of five new projects in 2024, spanning areas in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), Sheraton, and New Heliopolis. These projects are estimated to have a total investment of EGP 10bn, and their details will be revealed successively throughout the year.

Emad Doss, CEO and Managing Director of El Batal Developments, emphasized the company’s commitment to significant investments in these new projects. Their strategic locations, both residential and commercial, are expected to contribute to the company’s expansion plan in the property market.

In 2023, El Batal Developments achieved contractual sales amounting to approximately EGP 3bn. For the current year, they aim to reach sales of about EGP 4bn.

The upcoming projects include:

Bin Zayed Axis commercial projects: El Batal Developments is preparing to launch two commercial projects in the Bin Zayed Axis. Al Amal Axis mixed-use project: A third project will combine residential, hotel, and commercial components in the Al Amal Axis within the NAC. Sheraton Heliopolis residential compound: A new residential compound in the Sheraton Heliopolis area. Suez Road residential compound: The fifth project will be a residential compound located on Suez Road in New Heliopolis.

Additionally, El Batal Developments has a track record of distinctive projects in the Egyptian market, including “Rock” developments in both east and west Cairo. Notable examples include Rock Eden in the 6th of October, Rock Ville in Obour, Rock Vera in the 5th Settlement, and Rock Capital 1 in the NAC. Furthermore, they introduced Rock Gold, the first gold and beauty mall, also located in the 5th Settlement.

