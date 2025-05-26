Egypt - Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a large-scale, 14m sqm mixed-use project in Iraq, a move that will increase its land bank in regional markets to 29 million sqm.

The Egyptian property developer announced that the MoU was concluded on Sunday, May 25, 2025. This followed a disclosure on April 28, 2025, regarding ongoing negotiations with Iraqi authorities for a new mixed-use sustainable city.

The signing ceremony was held under the patronage and in the presence of Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, Haider Makiya, Chairman of the Iraqi National Investment Commission, and Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO and Managing Director of TMG Holding. The MoU precedes an anticipated final agreement.

The development is planned for a 14m sqm site in South-West Baghdad and is expected to comprise around 46,000 mixed-use units. TMG Holding stated the project will replicate the community model it has implemented in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, offering quality housing, infrastructure, and services, with an emphasis on sustainability and smart technologies.

This agreement in Iraq will bring TMG Holding’s total land bank in the region, spanning Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Iraq, to 29 million sqm. Including projects under development in Egypt, the group’s total land bank will reach 125.9 million sqm, positioning TMG Holding as one of the top three developers publicly listed on regional capital markets, the company said.

The expansion into Iraq, and into Oman earlier in May 2025, is part of TMG Holding’s strategy to build a significant regional development presence in the Arab World. The company outlined that its regional portfolio now provides access to a land bank of 29 million sqm across Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Iraq. The total number of units across the three projects in these countries is estimated at approximately 81,000. Furthermore, estimated sales from these three secured projects are projected to amount to $33 bn over the lifespan of the developments, with an expected sales profit margin ranging from 12% to 17% post-tax. The estimated annual revenues from the potential portfolio of recurring income assets are anticipated to reach $1.7bn, with an expected profit margin ranging from 75% to 80%.

TMG Holding detailed key milestones in its regional expansion strategy, which commenced in 2024. A significant step was the launch of TMG Saudi Arabia through the establishment of Talaat Moustafa Group Saudi Company for Real Estate Development (TMG Saudi Arabia) in September 2023. TMG Holding owns 60% of this entity, with AlMuhaidib Group holding the remaining 40%. TMG Holding described AlMuhaidib as a strong partner and a significant investment group in Saudi Arabia with a track record in supporting regional companies, citing investments in firms such as ACWA Power, Riyadh Cables Group, and Miahona through Vision Invest.

Following its establishment, TMG Saudi Arabia secured and launched Banan City, a 10m sqm mixed-use development east of Riyadh. This project is estimated to generate sales of $12bn. From its launch in 2024 until March 31, 2025, Banan City generated sales of SAR 6bn (equivalent to $1.6bn), which the company noted was one of the highest sales divs by a private sector developer in Riyadh.

Furthering its regional growth, in May 2025, TMG Saudi Arabia secured a 4.9 million sqm land bank in Oman across two mixed-use projects. These are expected to generate $4.7bn in sales over their lifespan and $54.8m in annual recurring income.

The recent Iraq market entry was formalised on May 25, 2025, when a fully owned subsidiary of TMG Saudi Arabia entered into the MoU to develop the 14m sqm mixed-use project in Iraq. This project is expected to generate total sales of $17bn and recurring income of $1.5bn per annum upon completion. TMG Holding stated it had been studying this opportunity for the past year. The company believes that given the recovery of the Iraqi economy and the supply gap for quality residential offerings, it is well-positioned to develop this project.

TMG Holding said its new regional developments secured under TMG Saudi Arabia are structured to utilise an off-plan self-financing model, which is not expected to require significant upfront investments before their launch.

The company further stated that TMG Saudi Arabia has been established with management, resources, and talent from TMG Holding and local markets, leveraging TMG Holding’s vision, brand recognition, and track record. TMG Saudi Arabia is intended to be a main pillar of value creation for TMG Holding and will continue to assess growth opportunities, serving as a launchpad for further expansion across Saudi Arabia and the Arab World. TMG Holding’s leadership will remain focused on creating shareholder value, similar to its achievements with ICON, its hospitality platform, which it described as a market-leading player in Egypt’s premium hospitality segment.

TMG Holding noted that ICON’s total consolidated revenues reached $255m in 2024. The expansion into regional markets, the company added, further enhances its foreign exchange generation capabilities and recurring income portfolio, helps hedge investor returns against potential local currency fluctuations, and strengthens its position in providing real estate and tourism products and services in the broader Middle East region.

