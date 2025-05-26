Egypt - TBK Developments, the real estate arm of Tabarak Holding Group, has unveiled three ambitious new projects located in New Cairo, Heliopolis, and along the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road. This announcement marks a significant expansion in the company’s portfolio, which now totals EGP 180bn, following a strategic land acquisition near the new Sphinx International Airport.

The new developments underscore TBK Developments’ commitment to supporting Egypt’s urban expansion goals, emphasizing smart infrastructure, sustainable communities, and modern design principles. The company continues to solidify its position as a key player in Egypt and the broader MENA real estate market.

“These three projects, along with our latest land acquisition, reflect our vision of creating integrated communities that deliver genuine value and meet the evolving needs of a new generation,” said Ali Al Shorbany, Chairperson of Tabarak Holding and TBK Developments.

Located in one of Greater Cairo’s most dynamic districts, Keystone spans 37,000 sqm and offers a mixed-use environment of commercial, administrative, medical, and hospitality spaces. Developed in partnership with global firms Benoy and EHAF, the EGP 20bn project combines architectural innovation with functional versatility.

Positioned at kilometer 47, opposite Sphinx International Airport, this 212,000 sqm development includes 192 villas, 300 residential units, and dedicated commercial and hospitality zones. With a built-up area of 104,000 sqm, the EGP 20bn project is designed to foster a balanced, upscale lifestyle in a strategically vital location.

On a 9-feddan plot in Heliopolis, this high-end development features 1,200 luxury residential and serviced apartments, 560 administrative units, and 90 commercial spaces. With a total built-up area of 243,400 sqm and an investment of EGP 12bn, the project aims to redefine urban living in one of Cairo’s most historic districts.

In addition to these projects, TBK Developments has acquired an 800-feddan land parcel adjacent to Sphinx International Airport, earmarked for large-scale development in collaboration with renowned urban planning firm HHCP. This EGP 136bn investment is set to transform the area into a new benchmark for integrated, sustainable development in the region.

