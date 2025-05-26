Arab Finance: Hassan Allam Construction, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding, has signed a contract to implement the infrastructure works for the Alexandria Raml Tram rehabilitation project, according to a press release.

The rehabilitation project will be executed in a joint venture (JV) with The Arab Contractors, awarded by the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT).

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Kamel Al-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport and Industry.

The agreement covers the rehabilitation of a 13.2-kilometer tram line, the development of a modern maintenance depot, and the building of elevated viaducts at key traffic intersections. This is in addition to improving 24 stations along the route.

These enhancements are expected to cut journey times from 60 to 35 minutes by boosting operational speed from 11 to 21 kilometers per hour.

The project will also decrease headways from nine minutes to three, tripling hourly capacity from 4,700 to 13,800 passengers in each direction.

Furthermore, this upgrade will support smoother traffic flow, lower emissions, and promote environmental sustainability in the city.

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, said: “Revitalizing the historic Raml Tram will not only improve urban mobility in Alexandria but also preserve a vital piece of the city’s cultural identity. We are proud to play a role in delivering sustainable infrastructure that supports national development goals.”