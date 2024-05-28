UAE – Mubasher: DP World and Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) established a new logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port at a value of SAR 900 million ($250 million), according to a press release.

The two parties joined forces to provide advanced storage and distribution facilities, in addition to fostering trade in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

The 415,000 square meters (m2) greenfield facility will feature 185,000 m2 of warehousing space and a sprawling multi-purpose storage yard, making it the largest integrated logistics park in the Kingdom.

It will have the capacity for over 390,000 pallet positions, securing an efficient platform for customers to access a seamless flow of goods to and from Jeddah.

Established in 2022 as part of a 30-year concession, Jeddah Logistics Park will be implemented in two phases, with the inauguration expected to take place in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025.

The facility will have a rooftop solar plant in the warehouse that will generate 20 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy.

The terminal is currently in the final phase of a comprehensive modernisation project, which will be completed in Q4-24. It will see the handling capacity being ramped up to five million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The two DP World projects represent a combined investment of nearly SAR 4 billion ($1 billion).

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “Jeddah Logistics Park, strategically located on the vital Asia-Europe shipping route, will provide world-class multimodal connectivity and market access for our customers while supporting the ambitious aims of Saudi Vision 2030.”

“This investment marks a significant step as we mark 25 years of operations in Jeddah and underscores our enduring commitment to facilitating the flow of trade,” Bin Sulayem added.

President of Mawani, Omar bin Talal Hariri, commented: “This new logistics area will be connected to DP World’s South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port, facilitating growth and increasing the number of containers handled at the terminal.”

“The project is part of Mawani’s broader efforts to expand the number of logistics centres in Saudi ports, in partnership with major national and international companies, and in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Vision 2030,” Hariri continued.

Last April, DP World scaled up its footprint in Southeast Asia to bolster trade and logistics connectivity across the region.

