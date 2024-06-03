France-based global infrastructure engineering consultant Egis announced on Monday that it has been awarded a contract by the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) to supervise two new electric high-speed rail (HSR) lines in Egypt.

This project, undertaken in collaboration with SYSTRA as part of a consortium, will be part of the 2,000km network in Egypt, the firm said in a press statement.

The consortium’s scope, which covers the Blue and Red Line, with a total of 1,325km and 39 stations, includes design coordination, project management, design review and construction supervision services.

Once complete, this state-of-the-art rail network will efficiently carry both passengers and freight linking Cairo to Abo Simbel through Luxor and Aswan for the Blue Line and Safaga to Qena for the Red Line.

Egis has collaborated with NAT on various rail projects in Egypt, including on Cairo Metro Line 2, 3 and 6, as well as the Alexandria Tram.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.