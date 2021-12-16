Iraq and Turkey discussed cooperation in the fields of road transport and railways and completion of stalled hospitals project, the official spokesperson of the planning ministry said.

Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that the Minister of Planning, Khaled Battal Al-Najm, and Turkish ambassador in Baghdad, Ali Reza Günay discussed cooperation in the construction of the dry canal, which proposes to link the Arab Gulf and Europe via a road and rail network, as well as gas and oil pipelines.

The dry canal also includes Highway No. 2, which extends from Baghdad to Silopi in Turkey and a planned railway line linking Faw Port with Turkey.

He the two sides also discussed the five stalled hospital projects that were being implemented by Turkish companies, with the Iraqi side emphasising on the need to complete these projects as soon as possible.

