Iraq will announce the winning bid for the execution of Baghdad Metro and Najaf-Karbala rail network in late May, an aide to Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani has said.

The Transport Ministry opened investment bids for the two projects on 12 April and they are currently being evaluated by the project consultant, Nassir Al-Assadi said.

“Evaluation of the technical and financial bids will close on 12 May ….the consultant then will present recommendations to the Ministry at the end of May….the two projects will then be launched just afterwards,” Assadi, an adviser for transport, told the official Iraqi News Agency in a weekend statement.

Officials said last month Iraq has decided to offer both projects on an investment basis and that several foreign firms have submitted bids.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

