Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) has extended the deadline for the submission of investment bids for the Baghdad Metro and Najaf – Karbala Metro projects.

The deadline for both has been extended by a month [30 days], NIC said in a statement.

The original deadline for submitting the bids was 11 April 2024.

Both projects are being procured under the design, build, operate, maintain, finance, and transfer (DBOMFT) model.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

