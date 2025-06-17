Egyptian developer SODIC announced on Tuesday that it has commenced early handovers of units at VYE, its flagship residential development in New Zayed.

The 108 units being delivered in June forms part of over 1,700 units scheduled for delivery throughout 2025, the EGX-listed developer said in a press statement.

VYE is positioned as a next-generation, sustainable community and is home to the largest solar-powered residential project in Africa and the second largest in the Middle East.

“Delivering VYE ahead of schedule is more than just a construction milestone; it reflects our unwavering commitment to our clients,” said Ayman Amer, General Manager at SODIC.

Life style amenities scheduled for delivery include the VYE Town Centre (early 2026), the Karmell Hub (mid-2026), and a community clubhouse set for completion by end-2027.

SODIC is majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi-based consortium of Aldar and ADQ with Aldar being the controlling investor (70 percent) in the consortium.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

