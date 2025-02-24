PHOTO
The General Company for Iraqi Railways (GCIR) has signed a consultancy agreement with European transportation consultancy PTV to study and design the rehabilitation of the Basra-Rabiya railway line and a circular railway around Baghdad.
GCIR Director General Jabbar Alaiwi told the Iraqi News Agency that the rehabilitation of existing Basra-Baghdad-Mosul-Rabiya line railway line is aimed at supporting the Al-Faw Port, which is set to begin operations in mid-2025. The deal also includes designing a new double-track railway line with bridges and crossings.
The state-owned entity is also planning to build a circular railway around Baghdad, running from Yusufiya to Taji via Baghdad Airport to reduce congestion in the city centre.
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
