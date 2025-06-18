Arab Finance: Lecico Egypt’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) approved the merger of three companies into its business, according to a bourse disclosure issued on June 17th.

Lecico Ceramic Industries Company, International Ceramics, and European Ceramics will be merged into Lecico Egypt in accordance with the provisions of the Investment Law.

The EGM also agreed to amend the company’s purpose to include the manufacturing, producing, and trading all ceramic industries. It will also include the manufacturing of porcelain tiles.

