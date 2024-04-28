Iraq’s cabinet has approved the preliminary designs for two projects involving the construction of an elevated metro in the capital Baghdad and a rail network linking Najaf and Karbala cities in central Iraq, the local press said on Friday.

The cabinet, which met on Thursday, also confirmed a consortium of Malaysian company HSS and Abu Dhabi-based CHSS as consultants for both projects.

“The cabinet took some decisions regarding the two projects, including setting criteria for the evaluation and pre-qualification of investors applying for the execution of the two projects,” Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications said quoting a statement by the Prime Minister’s office.

An earlier statement said the two projects would be offered as investment to contractors and that consultancy fees would be paid by the developer instead of the government.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

