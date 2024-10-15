Dar Global announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Stromek Emirates Foundations the contract for shoring, excavation, and piling works for its 200 million UAE dirhams 'The Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin' project in Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

'The Astera,' with its mix of apartments and villas, marks Aston Martin's first venture into interior design for a real estate development in the Middle East.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

