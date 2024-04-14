Iraq has received bids from three foreign companies for the design, construction and operation of Baghdad Metro that is expected to cost nearly $2.5 billion, an official has said.

Another firm has been shortlisted for a project to build a rail lining the two central cities of Najaf and Karbala, said Haidar Makkieh, Chairman of the National Investment Commission.

Makkieh told the official Iraqi News Agency in statements on Friday that bidding for both projects ended on 11 April.

“The companies which will be selected for the Baghdad Metro will be required to design, construct and operate the metro…they will also have to fund the project,” he said.

Makkieh did not identify those firms but officials said in 2023 that France’s Alstom and Hyundai of South Korea were involved in the Baghdad Metro project.

