Muscat: Muscat Municipality in collaboration with Royal Oman Police announced the reopening of Muscat Expressway from Intersection No. 2, Madinat Al Illam Bridge, to Intersection No. 1, City Centre Qurum Bridge, heading towards Muttrah, following the completion of maintenance work.

The municipality recently announced the expansion of Muscat Expressway project as “a significant milestone” after a tender was floated in March. The expansion encompasses the addition of three lanes in each direction, effectively widening the road to accommodate 12 lanes, thereby making it the Sultanate of Oman's widest road.

Additionally, the project entails enhancing the efficiency of several multi-level intersections, augmenting acceleration and deceleration lanes linked with the expressway, expanding existing bridges, and implementing essential drainage channels and slope protections.

Furthermore, it includes crucial aspects such as floor paving, service diversion works, installation of concrete barriers, and the adoption of an environmentally friendly LED lighting system to replace the current lighting infrastructure.

The inauguration of the Muscat Expressway during the country's 40th National Day celebrations in 2010 marked a pivotal milestone. Serving as a catalyst for connectivity between residential and commercial hubs within the capital, it significantly mitigated traffic congestion along Sultan Qaboos Street.

