Iraq has invited bids for the construction and supply of a 490-km pipeline linking 2 main cities at a cost of around $820 million.

The state-owned Oil Projects Company said on its website on Thursday that only qualified and experienced companies with resources of at least $825 million can bid.

The project, offered on an investment basis, involves the supply and construction of a pipeline from the Southern oil hub of Basra to Haditha city in the Western Al-Anbar governorate, Iraq’s largest province.

“The project should be completed within one year and bidders must submit proof of possessing liquidity of at least $825 million,” the Company said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

