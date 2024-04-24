Baghdad: The State of Qatar has signed in Baghdad a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint cooperation on the Development Road Project and the development of Al-Faw Port between the Governments of the Republic of Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and the Republic of Turkiye, which are the participants of this leading project.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Iraqi Prime Minister H E Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani and Turkish President H E Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The MoU was signed by Qatar Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Iraqi Minister of Transport

H E Razzaq Muhaibas Al Saadawi, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure H E Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, and Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure H E Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

The MoU aims at supporting economic integration among these countries, connecting the East with the West, and enhancing global trade between the countries and world countries.

The “Development Road” represents a comprehensive strategic project that meets the ambitions of the Participants to promote ties through the commercial exchange, industrial projects, and multiple and diverse transport lines.

The project is to create a land route and railway extending from Iraq to Turkey and its ports.

The road and the railway are 1200km long inside of Iraq for the transporting of goods between Europe and the Gulf countries. The project’s investment budget stands at roughly $17bn.

The project is to be carried out in three phases; the first to be completed in 2028, the second in 2033, and the third in 2050.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

