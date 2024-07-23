Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) and Qatar Post yesterday signed an agreement for a unique package of postal services which will be made available for beneficiaries of ministry’s land and maritime transportation digital services.

According to the agreement, Qatar Post will provide postal room and network services, and delivery service for senior customers, aiming for efficient and reliable postal solutions to MoT’s beneficiaries, thereby fostering an excellent performance, faster transactions, simpler procedures, and less time and effort.

The agreement was signed by Advisor to the Minister of Transport, Hassan Hassan Al Hail and Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Post, Hamad Mohammed Al Fahida.

“The collaboration with Qatar Post will further promote ministry’s digital services system by creating the environment that best helps the public get their MoT-related services easily and efficiently.

"The agreement also supports the ministry’s plans of continuing improving its services by making them simpler, and available and accessible anytime, anyplace, thereby triggering higher customer satisfaction,” Al Hail said.

Qatar Posts’s Al Fahida stated, “We are pleased to cooperate with the Ministry of Transport in enhancing the customer experience by providing advanced and efficient digital postal services to the ministry’s customers. This collaboration will facilitate logistics and distribution operations in the land and maritime transport sectors.”

The land transport sector has become a key enabler of the Qatari economy.

The country has continued its efforts to develop a state-of-the-art transport network in line with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.MoT conducted 2,971 transactions through its Land Transport Sector in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, the ministry said in a post on its X platform, recently.

This shows a surge of 78.76% on a year-on-year basis when compared to the second quarter of the last year as MoT conducted 1,662 transactions through its Land Transport Sector in Q2 of last year.Out of the total 2,971 transactions; 1,571 dealt with land transport licensing, 766 were related to road affairs, and 634 transactions belonged to land transport planning.

The main services of the land transport sector include road defects detection, safety on roads, directional signs, building permit requests, traffic impact studies, and approval of land transport network planning cases.

